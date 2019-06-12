|
NEW CREEK - Pauline L. Blacka, 86, of New Creek, WV, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, MD.
Born on September 26, 1932 at Franklin, MD, she was a daughter of the late Addie Gentry and Leona (Moreland) Gentry Liller. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Harold H. Blacka on July 11, 1993; a brother, Leroy Gentry and two sisters, Norma Lewis and Virginia Simone.
Mrs. Blacka was a graduate of Keyser High School and was formerly employed at the Celanese Amcelle Plant. She was a member of the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren, New Creek, was an avid bowler and WVU sports fan and loved spending time with her church family. She leaves behind her precious cat that she dearly loved, Miss Paige.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra D. Blank of Cumberland and Brenda L. Clark of Ridgeley, WV; two sisters, Jean Alt and Retha Swick, both of Keyser; seven grandchildren, Melissa Blank-Dunn, Matthew Blank, Andrea Blank, Jada Claucherty, Shannon Ritchie, Holly Yutzy and Adam Clark and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Shoemaker officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Blacka's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from June 12 to June 19, 2019