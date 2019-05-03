Home

ANTIOCH - Pauline S. "Polly" Farmer. 92, of Antioch, WV, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Piney Valley Nursing Home, Keyser, WV.
Born on June 27, 1926 in Antioch, WV, she was a daughter of the late Robert A. and Grace E. (Kesner) Smith. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard W. Farmer on March 24, 1991; a son, Robert Spurling; a daughter, Joan Jurado; two grandchildren; a brother, Bud Smith and three sisters, Eloise Smith, Dorothy Kesecker and Elizabeth Coffman.
Mrs. Farmer was a retired beautician in the area for 48 years, having been employed with both Charisma House and Eclips Salons. She was a graduate of Scotty's Beauty School in Cumberland, MD and was a member of the Antioch United Methodist Church.
Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Antioch United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Gwen Wolford officiating. 
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Farmer's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 3 to May 10, 2019
