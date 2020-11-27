BURLINGTON - Peggy Agnew of Burlington WV, formerly of Wheeling, WV, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Sterling Care Frostburg Village Nursing Home in Frostburg, MD.
She was born November 28th, 1926 as Emma Grace Eller in Peoria, Illinois and was one of four children of the late Delbert and Grace (McDonald) Eller. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of fifteen years, Rev. Andrew Agnew, Sr. in 2019; her previous husband of 40 years, Alexander Boyd in 1994, and her brothers John, Joseph, and Donald.
She is survived by her sons James C. Boyd of Moundsville, WV. and David W. Boyd of Gainesville, VA; five grandchildren Linda Boyd and Scott Boyd of Moundsville, WV., Douglas Boyd of Gainesville VA., Patrick Boyd of Seattle, WA., and Michael Boyd of Dumfries, VA. She also has three great grandchildren, Austin Boyd of Moundsville, WV and Arya Boyd and Cameron Boyd both of Dumfries, VA. Peggy also enjoyed numerous stepchildren and grandchildren from her marriage to Andrew.
Peggy held a number of jobs over the years from loading ammunition and driving a truck during WW2 in the Battle Creek Michigan area, to jobs in the Wheeling area including designing and painting signs for Alexander's neon business, as a district representative for Avon, and as a waitress and hostess at Wilson Lodge and the Ye Old Alpha.
Peggy and family were long time members of the First Baptist Church in Wheeling and more recently Antioch United Methodist Church in Burlington which Andrew attended growing up and often filled in as pastor.
Peggy volunteered extensively in her communities through the years in many forms including serving as a foster parent to young women in need. Peggy and her husband Alexander organized and ran the popular hymn sings in the park in Wheeling for several years and were frequent visitors to local nursing homes where they played and sang for residents. She and Andrew continued that practice for years with nursing homes in the MD/WV area. Peggy had a life-long love of music that was instilled by her father who was an organist at his church for years.
Peggy and Andrew enjoyed traveling for many years, spending summers at Trout Pond, WV as hosts for the campground. They also traveled west to Wyoming, Montana, and north to Alaska. Peggy composed several songs including one about a trip through a snowstorm for her mother's 80th birthday and also enjoyed painting and writing.
Peggy will be greatly missed by her families and friends but leaves us with many gifts including a love of god, love of our neighbors, and the joy of serving our communities.
There will be no public viewing or services at this time, but the family is planning a memorial service and celebration of Peggy's life in the spring of 2021 in Burlington, WV. Details will be announced closer to the date.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Agnew's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.