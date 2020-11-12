1/1
Ralph Elwood Bruce
WESTERNPORT - Ralph Elwood Bruce, 61, of Maryland Avenue, Westernport, MD, formerly of "C" Street, Keyser, WV, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at UPMC, Western Maryland, Cumberland, MD.
Born on August 30, 1959 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Bernard S. and Clara E. (Clifford) Bruce. He also was preceded in death by his brother, Rev. Bernard William Bruce and his wife Esther; two sisters, Louise Keener and her husband Gregory and Lorraine Selby; his father and mother-in-law, Boyd and Naomi Kile and a brother-in-law, Carlton Davis.
Mr. Bruce was a 1978 graduate of Keyser High School. He was employed for over 20 years as a school bus driver with the Mineral County Board of Education. He greatly loved his kids and grand kids and enjoyed spending time with them.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Kimberly A. (Kile) Bruce; his children, Nicole Bruce and fiancee, JR Wolfe of Westernport, Jared Bruce of Keyser, Tristen Bruce of Westernport, Patricia Bruce of Keyser and Joshua Bruce of Keyser; a special niece that he reared, Sharia Hernandez; grandchildren, Kaden, Addison, Carson, Ava, Sage and Matthew; a brother, Tyrone Selby Bruce of Keyser and four sisters, Clara Elaine (Bruce) Davis, Satilphia Bruce, Rhonda Hernandez and Geraldine Selby, all of Keyser; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jack Bowers and Pastor Larry Idleman officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and social distancing must be observed.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Bruce's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
