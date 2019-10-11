Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markwood Funeral Home Inc
111 S Mineral St
Keyser, WV 26726
(304) 788-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph J. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph J. Smith Obituary
CUMBERLAND – Ralph J. Smith, 92, of Cumberland, formerly of S. Mineral Street, Keyser, died on October 9, 2019 at Allegany Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born October 20, 1926 in Keyser, he was the son of the late Harold M. and Gaynell E. (Kimble) Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Leona P. Smith on October 18, 2007 and a brother, Thomas C. Smith.
Mr. Smith was a retired Cosmetologist, owned Ralph Smith Beauty Shop and did upholstering and refinishing of furniture. He is a 1944 graduate of Keyser High School, three years training in Cosmetology and a U.S. WWII Army Veteran. He was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Keyser and Davis Lodge 51, AF&AM.
Surviving are his son, Michael R. Smith and wife, Diana Lee of Cumberland, MD; two grandchildren, Aaron and Amanda Smith; his brother, Richard M. Smith and a sister, Isabel M. Spencer.
At Mr. Smith's request, his body will be cremated and there will be no visitations or services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser, WV
Condolences may be left for the family after Ralph's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now