CUMBERLAND – Ralph J. Smith, 92, of Cumberland, formerly of S. Mineral Street, Keyser, died on October 9, 2019 at Allegany Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born October 20, 1926 in Keyser, he was the son of the late Harold M. and Gaynell E. (Kimble) Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Leona P. Smith on October 18, 2007 and a brother, Thomas C. Smith.
Mr. Smith was a retired Cosmetologist, owned Ralph Smith Beauty Shop and did upholstering and refinishing of furniture. He is a 1944 graduate of Keyser High School, three years training in Cosmetology and a U.S. WWII Army Veteran. He was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Keyser and Davis Lodge 51, AF&AM.
Surviving are his son, Michael R. Smith and wife, Diana Lee of Cumberland, MD; two grandchildren, Aaron and Amanda Smith; his brother, Richard M. Smith and a sister, Isabel M. Spencer.
At Mr. Smith's request, his body will be cremated and there will be no visitations or services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser, WV
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019