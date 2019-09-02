|
BURLINGTON - Raymond H. McDowell, 89 of Burlington, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Western Maryland Health System, Cumberland, MD.
Born on July 18, 1930, in Burlington, WV, he was the son of the late Fitzhugh and Mae (Roberts) McDowell. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Julia L. (Shay) McDowell, his brother, Richard McDowell, and a daughter-in-law, Rhonda McDowell.
Raymond was a United States Army Veteran and a retired Heavy Equipment Maintenance Supervisor for the West Virginia Department of Highways. He was a member of Markwood United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Burlington Ruritan Club, with 50 years of perfect attendance.
Surviving are his children, Mike McDowell and wife Robin, Patsy Koontz and husband Jim, and Ed "Farmer" McDowell; his sister, Virginia Shears; six grandchildren, Heather Richman, Micah McDowell, Christina Koontz, Laci McDowell, Cameron Fraley and Tyler Fraley, and six great-grandchildren, Abby, Nate, Morgan, Mason, Ava and CJ. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral services, conducted by Pastor Garry Clem, will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 4, at 11 a.m. with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Raymond McDowell to the Burlington Ruritan Club c/o Kay Parker, 4919 Patterson Creek Road, Burlington, WV 26710.
Condolences may be left for the family after Raymond's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9, 2019