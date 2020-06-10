KEYSER - Raymond Huntington Blizzard, 50, of Keyser, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital Pittsburgh, PA, due to an illness.
Born on August 8, 1969 in Baltimore MD, he was a son of the late Garland and Delores Blizzard. He was also preceded in death by his niece, Katrina Hartman.
Raymond was so full of life and love, and enjoyed many things such as camping, fishing, and helping others. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving is his wife of 30 years, Melissa (Zais) Blizzard, five kids, Justin and Phyllis Blizzard, Ashley and Chris Keyes, Brandy Blizzard and significant other Micheal Moreland all of Keyser, Amanda and Craig Phares at home, and Darren and Vanessa Ellifritz of Petersburg, WV; one brother, Carl "Andy" and wife Rayma Blizzard of Keyser, WV and his two sisters, Rosemary and husband Larry Cool of Hagerstown, MD, and Debbie Hartman and significant other Tim Westfall of Elk Garden, WV. He is also survived by his grandkids that he adored Brayden B., Brayden H., Austin, Riley, Kylie, Brooklyn, Eva, Gabby, Dustin, Wyatt, Penelope, Kamdyn, Emelie, and Connor along with numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Mr. Blizzard wishes, his body will be cremated and a ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted in the Markwood Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family after Ray's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.