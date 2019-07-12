|
KEYSER - Raymond William "Ray" Maynard, Sr., 80, of Keyser, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence while under the care of Hospice of Potomac Valley.
Born on October 1, 1938 at Westernport, MD, he was a son of the late William Howard and Lillian Rebecca (Davis) Maynard. He also was preceded in death by three sisters, Martha Pearl Braithwaite, Billie Irene Armentrout and Norma Jean Secrist; three brothers, Russell Howard Maynard and infants, Carl and his twin, Norman as well as his oldest grandchild, Jimmy Wachter.
Ray was a 1958 graduate of Piedmont High School and attended Potomac State College. He was formerly employed with Allegany Ballistics Laboratory and retired with 42 years of service with the Westvaco Luke Mill. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed playing basketball. A loyal and devoted follower of Jesus Christ since 1972, he served in various roles at Potomac Highland Baptist Church and helped to bring church services to the former Heartland of Keyser Nursing Home.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Margaret "Peggy" (Kight) Maynard. He was a wonderful father to four children; Debra J. (Maynard) Wachter, Raymond William Maynard, Jr. and wife Kristy, Lisa Rae Corbin and Michael A. Maynard and wife Connie, all of Keyser; four grandchildren, Rebecca Bane and husband Michael, Drew Wachter, Josh Corbin and Jessi Maynard as well as one great grandchild, Ellie Bane. He is also survived by his brother, Ralph Wayne Maynard of Hudson, FL and dear friends, Keith and Wilma Maine of Keyser.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Potomac Highland Baptist Church on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lloyd Heatwole officiating. Friends may also call at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Sinclair Memorial Park, Cross, WV.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Care of Potomac Valley and Dr. Charles Bess for their care during Ray's illness.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the hymnal fund at Potomac Highland Baptist Church, P. O. Box 490, Keyser, WV 26726.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 12 to July 19, 2019