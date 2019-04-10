|
NEW CREEK - Rebecca Ann Holloway, 58, of New Creek, WV passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the home of her daughter Jennifer while under the care of Hospice.
Born on August 12, 1960 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Charles W. Jewell and Ruth M. Vaughn Jewell of Augusta, WV.
Rebecca was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Sites.
Surviving is her husband, Franklin E. Holloway, six children, Jennifer Montgomery of Slanesville, WV, Steven Jewell of Inwood, WV, Pamela Clemons of Bunker Hill, WV, Angela Holloway of Slanesville, WV, Franklin Holloway 11 of Keyser, WV, Harry W. Holloway of Inwood, WV, six siblings, Loretta Kottrada, Wanda Cramer, Gary Jewell all of Augusta, Theresa Davis, Charles Jewell Jr. both of Baltimore, MD, Donna Thompson of Great Cacapon , WV and thirteen grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019