ELK GARDEN, WV - Regina Jane Kelley, 93, of Elk Garden, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at her residence.
Born on February 20, 1927 in Carmichaels, PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Gladys (Willis) Luffey. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Kelley, two daughters, Doris "Elaine" Allgood and Diane Thompson, and her son, David Kelley.
Regina was a 1945 graduate of Salem High School, Salem, OH and a retired Head Start Teacher's Aid for over twenty years with the Mineral Co Board of Education. Even after retirement, Regina continued to enjoy lunch and bowling with her friends until her late 80's. She was a member of The Church of the Assumption, Keyser.
She enjoyed traveling all over the United States from West Virginia, California to Florida, and going on Disney Cruises and family trips to Nags Head. She also enjoyed gambling in her spare time. Regina adored all of the children in her life and welcomed anyone with open arms and cookies. She was better known by all as GG or Granny Go-Go. She never missed the chance to send a birthday or holiday card out to her loved ones and always had some dollar bills ready for the great grandchildren or for a game of left right center with her family at the cabin. Regina loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally and prayed steadfastly for her family and friends and will be missed dearly by all.
Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Kelley of Keyser, Debbie Evans and Paul of Elk Garden, and Suzy Baker and Brian of Fredericksburg, VA; sons, Donald Kelley, Jr and Cathy, and Danny Kelley and Phoebe of Keyser; son-in-law Ronnie Thompson, a brother, Charles Luffey of Lexington Park, MD and her 11 grandchildren, Cindy Keifer and Bob, Jeff Allgood and Amanda, Donnie III (Trey), Jennifer Pratt and Greg, Ronnie Close II and Jess, Heather Evans, Kurtis Kelley, Erica Kelley and Aaron, Kelley Hunsaker and Bryan, Brianna Baker, Brian Baker II and 12 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Ryan, Dakota, Tyler, Makayla, Bryce, Ronnie III, Madison, Lance, Hunter, Carder, and Colton. She is also survived by her special extended family, Mary Lou Luffey, Wayne, Sue and Doris and her special cousin, Mary Alexander Balassone, who she loved dearly.
A heartfelt thank you to the Elk Garden Rescue Squad for their diligent service for Regina and to Debbie Evans for always providing excellent care and entertainment until the end.
A private graveside and committal service will be held in Nethken Hill Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial to be announced at a later date.
If desired, memorial contribution may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Elk Garden Volunteer Fire Department, 33 Maple Street, Elk Garden, WV 26717
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020