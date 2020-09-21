1/1
Rena A. Grady
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WESTERNPORT - Rena A. Grady, 84, of Westernport, formerly of Piedmont, passed away on September 18, 2020 at Egle Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born July 18, 1936 in Westernport, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. Baker and Hazel A. (Rounds) Baker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clyde Grady; son, Rodger A. Grady; siblings, Mildred Wilt, James Baker, Charles Baker, Thelma Haggerty, Vaughn (Eddie) Baker; and a great grandson, Nicholas Grady.
She retired from the Mineral County Board of Education in 1998 with 22 years of service as a cook and manager at KPMS. She was a member of the Mill Run Grace Brethren Church and worked with the youth group for several years.
She is survived by sons, Robert C. Grady and wife, Dianna, David R. Grady and Adam K. Grady and fiancée, Rose Braithwaite; siblings, Paul Baker, Henry Baker, Bonnie Baker and Jeannie Eversole. She had a special connection with each of her nine grandchildren: Robert, Rodger, Jeremy, Kristen, David, Melissa, Brandon, Amanda and Amber. She also leaves behind sixteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. She had a special bond with her sisters-in-law, Andi Grady of Keyser and Rhoda Grady of PA.
Family and friends will be received at Boal Funeral Home, Westernport on Tuesday, September 22nd from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, September 23rd at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be at Sinclair Memorial Park, Cross, WV.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sep. 21 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boal Funeral Service Pa
111 Church St
Westernport, MD 21562
(301) 359-3031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boal Funeral Service Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved