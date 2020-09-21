WESTERNPORT - Rena A. Grady, 84, of Westernport, formerly of Piedmont, passed away on September 18, 2020 at Egle Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born July 18, 1936 in Westernport, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. Baker and Hazel A. (Rounds) Baker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clyde Grady; son, Rodger A. Grady; siblings, Mildred Wilt, James Baker, Charles Baker, Thelma Haggerty, Vaughn (Eddie) Baker; and a great grandson, Nicholas Grady.
She retired from the Mineral County Board of Education in 1998 with 22 years of service as a cook and manager at KPMS. She was a member of the Mill Run Grace Brethren Church and worked with the youth group for several years.
She is survived by sons, Robert C. Grady and wife, Dianna, David R. Grady and Adam K. Grady and fiancée, Rose Braithwaite; siblings, Paul Baker, Henry Baker, Bonnie Baker and Jeannie Eversole. She had a special connection with each of her nine grandchildren: Robert, Rodger, Jeremy, Kristen, David, Melissa, Brandon, Amanda and Amber. She also leaves behind sixteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. She had a special bond with her sisters-in-law, Andi Grady of Keyser and Rhoda Grady of PA.
Family and friends will be received at Boal Funeral Home, Westernport on Tuesday, September 22nd from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, September 23rd at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be at Sinclair Memorial Park, Cross, WV.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com