|
|
KEYSER - Reva H. Shirley, 95, of Keyser, WV, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on June 1, 1924 in Riverton, WV, she was a daughter of the late Garland Halterman and Katherine (Blizzard) King. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin H. Shirley, on January 4, 1966; a son, Alan H. Shirley in 2017; four brothers, Lester, Roy and Ebert Halterman and Bernard King and two sisters, Pauline Smith and Ruth Montgomery.
Mrs. Shirley was retired from the Mineral County Board of Education as cook at the Keyser Primary-Middle School. She served as a nurse in the United States Women Army Corps (WACS) during World War II. She was a member of the Keyser Church of the Brethren where she served as a deacon and held the distinction of the being the oldest living member. She also was the oldest member of both the Boyce-Houser Post # 41, American Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary to Nancy Hanks Post # 3518, VFW, Keyser. For many years, she also served as a DeMolay Mother.
Surviving are her children, Dennis M. Shirley and wife Linda of Derwood, MD, Donald K. "Boots" Shirley and wife Jacqueline of Keyser, Mark R. Shirley and wife Rhonda of Lebanon, TN, Karol I. Ashenfelter and husband Larry of Keyser and Sharon S. Burns of Murfreesboro, TN; two brothers, Charles King of Keyser and James King of Wenatchee, WA; a sister, Maxine Kneval of Baltimore, MD; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Dwight Ramsey officiating.
Interment will be in the Knobley Cemetery, Martin, WV. Graveside military honors will be accorded.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Keyser Church of the Brethren, 152 S. Main Street Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Shirley's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019