|
|
McCOOLE - Richard A. "Happy" Hartman, 90, of McCoole, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland.
Born on October 21, 1929 in Junction, WV, he was a son of the late Richard Osco and Isabella Martha (Crouch) Hartman.
"Happy" attended Fort Hill High School and was a retired Sears Repairman and self-employed T.V. Repairman. He was a United States Navy Vietnam Veteran and a U.S. Air Force Korean Conflict Veteran and a member of the Queens Point Memorial Post #6775 in McCoole, Victory Post # 155 American Legion in Westernport, MD and other Community Organizations.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Ellen B. (Davis) Hartman; his children, Rick Hartman and wife Dawna of Rawlings, MD, Johnny Hartman of Chandler, AR, Larry Hartman of McCoole, MD, Mike Hartman and wife Debbie of Westernport, MD and Vicki Eversole and husband David of Keyser, WV; step-children, Steve Shockey and wife Judy of Manassas, VA and Crystal Blanks of Keyser, WV; brother, Kenny Hartman and wife Janice of Alabama and a sister, Ruth Taylor and husband Bill of Winchester, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon Hartman, Keisha Hartman, Shannon Hartman, Jamey John Hartman, Tiffine Nelson, John Michael Hartman, Bryan Hartman, Christopher Hartman, David Eversole, Sarah Jewell, Breana Jones and Cody Eversole; his step-grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and his extended Camp Wapocoma Family.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00pm and 6:00 – 8:00pm.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00pm with the Reverend Daniel Garlitz officiating.
Interment will follow in Elijah High Cemetery, Junction, WV, with Military Honors accorded by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
Condolences may be left for the family after "Happy's" obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2020