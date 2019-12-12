|
|
|
CUMBERLAND – Richard Carlett Ross, 70, of Cumberland, MD, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center.
Born July 11,1949, in Piedmont, WV, Mr. Ross was the son of the late Delores (Ross) Waites and was raised by his aunt, Mary Elizabeth Ross Bush. In addition to his mother, Richard was preceded in death by two brothers: Charles "Chuck" and Jeffrey R. Waites; his stepfather: Othellus "Bay" Waites; and his niece Shylese Waites.
Richard is survived by his best friend, soulmate and devoted wife of 30 years: Rebecca "Jody" Ross; and his children: Jazmine Rothe and husband, Josh; Daniel Ross and wife, Mandi; and their daughters: Sophia, Madison, and son, Jayven; Michael Ross "Music Mic" and son, Quincy; Douglas Clay and wife, Flo and Children: Tonya Richardson and husband and children, Richard Ross, Jr., children and grandchildren and great grandson. He also leaves behind his sister: Deidre Waites and son, Travis Waites and special friend Patty. His brothers: James "Petie" Ross and wife, Cathy and family, Rodney (Tyson) Ross and wife Laura and children. Special sister-in-law: June Cooper and daughter, Alicia, son, Chad and wife, Lily and son Garrick, Regina Waites and sons, Chachi and Cody and family. Richard has a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews who are too numerous to list.
Richard was a graduate of Beall High School, Class of 1967, where he participated and excelled in football and track. Richard served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. Richard also was a former Staff Sergeant with the Maryland National Guard and former Retention NCO at the National Guard from 1983 to 2009. Richard studied at Frostburg State University, class of 1981 and studied at Allegany College of Maryland. Richard held several jobs, never really retiring. He always had a calling to help people and dedicated his life to helping and supporting people in recovery. He retired from the State of Maryland as a Counselor at the Jackson Unit in 2011. Within a week he returned to work as a Counselor at the Western Maryland Treatment Center, until his retirement in 2017. With his commitment as an Addiction Counselor and Clinical Supervisor he started working for Acadia Healthcare at the Cumberland Treatment Center in 2017 to present.
Richard was a life time member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter #172, where he served on the Board of Directors. He was a member of the Good Fellowship Club, Fort Cumberland Post #13 American Legion, The Moose, The Cumberland Outdoor Club and The Eagles.
Friends will be received at the Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur Street, Cumberland (www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com) on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M., and from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., with Reverend Bernadette Ross officiating.
Interment will be in Maryland Veterans Cemetery at Rocky Gap.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #172 Color Guard.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019