KEYSER - Richard Carlyle "Punk" Kauffman, 77, passed away on November 13, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown after an extended illness related to lung cancer.
Born on September 3, 1943 in the Keyser Hospital, on Mineral Street and was the son of the late Jackie (Slocum) Hott and Edward Douglas Kauffman. He was also preceded in death by a special stepmother, Juanita Clevenger Kauffman.
Punk graduated from Keyser High School, Class of 1961. He attended Potomac State College, and then left for Washington, D.C. where he worked at the Securities and Exchange Commission for nearly 31 years. During this time, he was married for several years and helped raise an extended family. He then moved to The Woods Resort outside of Hedgesville, WV for nearly 10 years before moving back to Keyser for his remaining years.
During his younger years, Punk enjoyed sailing and spending time at Deep Creek Lake with his family. Over the years, he also liked antiques, dog shows, beaches, swimming with dolphins, and helicopter rides. Punk loved to travel, visiting Hawaii, Florida, and Mexico several times. He also took excursions to France, Greece, Ireland, London, Scotland, and Spain.
He was a member of the National Active and Retired Employees Association (NARFE) and the Loyal Order of Moose #662, Keyser.
Punk was affiliated with the Lutheran religion but also attended the Presbyterian Church during his younger years.
Punk never met a stranger, and he loved many, many friends.
He decided to forgo visitation and services. He chose to have his ashes shared between his maternal family plot and paternal family plot.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the Markwood Funeral Home, Inc., Keyser.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in honor of Richard "Punk" Kauffman to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6H New York, NY 10022.
