MARTINSBURG - Richard Glenn Holderby, 76, of Martinsburg, died at Eastern Panhandle Hospice, Kearneysville, August 22, 2019, after a fall in his home.
He was born in Keyser, WV, May 9, 1943 to the late Glenworth Mills and Eula Pearl (Leatherman) Holderby. He was also preceded in death by his son Kyle in 1970 and a brother Joseph and sisters Mary & Deborah.
He is survived by his wife Patricia P. "Sue" (Fitzwater) Holderby and stepson William "Bill" Guynn and fiancee Joni, Harpers Ferry, WV, brothers Jack, San Antonio, TX, Wilbur, Gerrardstown, WV, Gene, Chesapeake, WV & Terrance, Frederick, MD and sisters Patricia Shaffer, New Creek, WV and Barbara Shreve, Upper Tract, WV, several in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews and several beloved pets.
Richard was a Methodist by faith. He attended Keyser High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army, spending most of his enlistment in Germany, where he learned to speak German fluently. He retired from the Maryland State Highway Administration.
Richard was a patriot and loved his country. He was always up for a good debate. He was full of wit and wisdom. He was a skillful dancer and was known to "cut a rug." Richard was an accomplished cook & loved to cook for his family and friends. Richard enjoyed spending time at the Charles Town Races. He was an avid sports fan, rooting for his team, the Carolina Panthers. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held, Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Millville Pentecostal Church, 226 Millville Rd, Millville, WV. Pastor Mark Compton will officiate.
As his final act of giving, Richard donated his body to be studied at West Virginia University and requested his ashes be spread at sea.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, 2019