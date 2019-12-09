Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Pasadena United Methodist Church
Richard L. Bright Obituary
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - Richard L. Bright, 84, of Glen Burnie and formerly of Keyser, WV, passed away on December 6, 2019.
Richard was born May 12, 1935 in Cumberland, MD to the late Trix Lee and Mary Ethel Bright. After moving to Maryland in 1964, Mr. Bright was a dedicated educator who made a difference in many lives. Another proud career highlight was his active involvement with high school production and stage crew. He taught at George Fox, Northeast and retired from Old Mill Senior High after 48 years of teaching. He served as an active member at Pasadena United Methodist Church. Richard enjoyed music and drama, playing scrabble and teaching Bridge.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Constance Bright; his children, Tammy Bright, Shannon King (Christopher), Peggy Hopkins (Stuart); his grandchildren, Timothy John Kuczinski II, Christina O'Connor, Michael King, Nicholas King, Chelsea Freed and Hannah Hopkins; his great-grandchildren, Derek, Landon, Logan, Wesley and Khloe; also his sister-in-law, Bonnie Everhart.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 pm.
A Funeral Service will be held at Pasadena United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 14th at 1 PM.
A graveside service will be held at Queens Point Cemetery, WV on Sunday at 1:30 pm. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019
