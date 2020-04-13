|
WESTENRPORT - Richard Lee McIntyre, Westernport, passed away on Saturday, April 11, celebrating 81 years of life.
After months of failing health, he died peacefully at UPMC, Western Maryland Hospital surrounded by the love and prayers of his wife and daughters.
Richard was a beloved husband, father, pap-pap, and great pap-pap, a brother and friend respected and loved by his family and throughout the community.
Richard was born on February 28, 1939 in Luke to the late Willis C. and Margaret (Farris) McIntyre. His parents and daughter, Michelle Renee McIntyre, preceded him in death.
Those who knew him described Richard, also known as Mac and Henny, as a quiet Christian man. He spent his days listening to gospel music, reading his Bible devotions, and watching old cowboys shows. He was a life-long Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoying coaching his team from the couch.
Richard was a member of the first graduating class of the new Bruce High School in 1957. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing neighborhood and intramural basketball. He volunteered as a member of the Luke Fire Company and was a member of the American Legion, Post 155. As a young man, he worked jobs at the Devon Club and the Town of Luke building a dedicated work ethic that continued to strengthen and be modeled his entire life. Working as a roll finisher for the Luke paper mill, he established a record of excellent attendance, safety awareness, team workmanship, commitment, and reliability with over 41 years of service, eventually retiring from MeadWestvaco in 2002.
Richard proudly served in Korea in the United States Army 1st Cavalry Division from 1962-1964. He was a tank armor crewman and sharp shooter. He continued in the Ready Reserve from 1964-1968.
Richard proclaimed his faith in Jesus Christ in 1973 at the First Baptist Church of Westernport. From then he lived his life for the Lord, serving on various church committees, as a choir member, deacon, and greeter for over 45 year.
Richard was devoted to his family and they were always his priority. He met the love of his life, Sherry Fortney McIntyre, and they were inseparable for over 61 years. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Denyse McIntyre Stanford, St. Albans, WV and daughter Dr. Lisa McIntyre Stevenson and husband Robert of Frostburg. Richard was the proud pap-pap of five grandchildren: Dr. Kierstin Stevenson Snyder and husband Daniel of Frostburg; Briannin Stevenson Howard and husband Dr. Zachary Howard of Thurmont, MD; Jewelein Stevenson and friend Lucas Lowry of Frostburg; Gunnar Stanford of Morgantown, WV; and Garin Stanford of St Albans, WV. Richard was delighted sharing news of being a great pap-pap to Reese Austyn Snyder and Baby Boy Snyder (due in August, 2020) and Mack Lane and Maylee Lu Howard, twins (due in May, 2020).
Also surviving are his six siblings: Janice Gift and husband Gary, Westernport; Barbara Davis and friend Don Baker, Luke; Dorothy Leatherman and husband Norman, Keyser; Willis McIntyre and wife Barbara, Portsmouth, VA; Jack McIntyre and wife Bunny, Westernport; and Robert McIntyre and wife Becky, Cresaptown. In addition, he has close sisters-in-law: Jackie Fortney Arthur and husband Sam, Burlington, WV; and Vickie Fortney Lewis and husband Jim, Luke. Surviving, too, are aunts Marian Pritts and Carol Farris, Keyser. He was very fond of close friends Ron and Betty Foster and Sharon and the late Matthew Shumaker, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.
Richard will always be remembered for his quiet manner, love of family, and his deep faith in God. "I am blessed" was the statement he made to others and this is true as he continues celebrating his life in heaven and while his spirit lives forever in the hearts of family and friends.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Riverside Clinic staff, to the ICU professionals of the UPMC Western Maryland Hospital, and to the Westernport First Baptist Church congregation who provided love, support, and comfort to our husband and father.
Funeral services will be private. The McIntyre family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make contributions in Richard's memory may send donations to the First Baptist Church, Building Loan Fund, 109 Philos Avenue, Westernport, Maryland or to a .
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020