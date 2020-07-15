1/1
Richard Leo Nutter
1943 - 2020
KEYSER, WV – Richard Leo Nutter, 77, of Keyser, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown, PA.
Born on March 9, 1943 in Keyser, he was a son of the late Leo and Gertrude Virginia (Shirley) Nutter. He is also preceded in death by his brother, William A. "Billie" Nutter; a nephew, Kenneth E. Nutter, II and old pal, "Moo".
Richard retired as a Paper Maker from Westvaco and was a United State Air Force Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of the Church of God in Keyser.
Surviving are his brothers, Kenneth E. Nutter and Donald W. Nutter, a sister, Linda J. McCusker, three nephews, Brandon B. Nutter, Kenneth McCusker and Gregory McCusker and his three nieces, Melissa K. Guy and husband Eric, Keanna J. Nutter and Vicky Hillard. His is also survived by his great nieces and nephews.
The Family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral from 6:00 – 9:00pm.
Funeral services will be held at the Funeral home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment will follow services in Nethken Hill Cemetery, Elk Garden, WV with Military Honor being accorded by United States National Air Force Honor Guard.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all times.
Condolences may be left for the family after Richard's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Markwood Funeral Home Inc
111 S Mineral St
Keyser, WV 26726
(304) 788-3231
