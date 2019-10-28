|
|
KENNA, W.Va. - It is with great sadness we announce the death of Richard Leroy Criser, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Born June 9, 1945, to Max D. Criser Sr. and Mary Alice Helmick Criser, he was the eldest of 12 children
He graduated Keyser High School, Potomac State College, West Virginia University and West Virginia College of Graduate Studies.
He was a chemical engineer for Union Carbide and Dow Chemical for 33 years.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margie Ellen Lambert Criser, and five sons, Scott and wife Tonya, Thomas and wife Elizabeth, Andrew and wife Jessica, Brent and wife Tonya, and Gavin and wife Adriena and 15 grandchildren; siblings: Barbara Centofonti, Max Criser Jr., Linda Kesecker, Mary Jane Reckner, Steven Criser, Edward Criser, Nancy Kohler, and Faye Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Peggy, Paul and Valarie.
Services were held Oct. 25 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019