|
|
NEW CREEK, WV - Robert A Pancake, 86, departed this life and went to spend eternity with the Lord in the early morning hours of December 14, 2019.
He was born on the family farm in New Creek, WV on October 13, 1933 and would spend his entire life, with the exception of his two years of US Army service and one year at the nursing home, 100 yards from his birthplace. He graduated Keyser High School in 1952. He was the son of the late Albert & Clarissa (Barb) Pancake.He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Pancake and Ervin Conn Pancake (infant).
Bob, as he was known by all, worked the family farm overseeing Quality Dairy, Inc. through the 60's and 70's. By the mid 1970's, he had started his own Refrigeration and Air Conditioning business which he diligently worked for over forty years until he was in his eighties. He enjoyed farming, hard work, coon hunting, picking berries, being with his brother Larry, visiting Cool Springs Park and skinning a deer. He considered his occupation a simple farmer.
He attended meetings in a Gospel Tent in New Creek where he was convicted of his sins, repented and was born again on July 21, 1970, as the Lord, in his mercy, reached out and saved him. For nearly fifty years, he worshipped at the New Creek Gospel Hall. His testimony was one of quiet example and unwavering faith. He believed what was written in John 5:24 ~ "Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life."
He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Pat Ann (Friend) Pancake, two daughters, Kelly McWhorter and her husband John of Romney, WV and Maryann Pancake and her husband Mark Ollom of Bridgeport, WV and a son, Bobby Pancake and wife Heather of Bear, DE., a brother, Larry Pancake of New Creek, WV, two sisters, Norma Ellifritz of New Creek, WV and Hilda Stead of Whitsett, NC. Five grandchildren, Levi Pancake and wife Julie, Harmony Dressler, Zach, Jake and Haylee Pancake, two great grand-children, Sophia and Judah Pancake and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to share stories, memories, reminisce and celebrate his life together at the New Creek Gospel Hall on Saturday, December 21st from 2 pm until 5pm.
We would like to thank the staff at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility and Amedisys Hospice Care for their watchful attention of him in his final days.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 10, New Creek, WV 26743.
Condolences may be left for the family after Robert's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019