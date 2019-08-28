|
KEYSER - Robert Allen "Bob" Spencer, 52, of St. Cloud Street, Keyser, WV, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Calhoun County, WV as the result of a tragic ATV accident.
Born on June 16, 1967 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Charles Norman Spencer, Sr. and Faye Minerva (Brashear) Spencer. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Stanley and a nephew, Milton Johnson.
Mr. Spencer was a 1987 graduate of Keyser High School. He was a life long brick mason, formerly employed through Local 15, Ohio Bricklayers Union and currently with Masonry Solutions in Springfield, WV. He was a social member of Nancy Hanks Post # 3518, VFW, Keyser and was an avid sports fan with his favorite teams being Keyser High School Golden Tornado, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Celtics. He loved hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors and recently found new enjoyment behind the wheel of his Polaris Razor.
Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Cathy M. (Winters) Spencer; three children, Corimae Elizabeth Spencer and fiancee, Marc Coleman, II, Robert Lee Spencer and Ryan Allen Spencer, all of Keyser; four grandchildren, Serenity Nicole Coleman, Marc Coleman, III, Domenik Allen Coleman and Joshua David Coleman; two brothers, Roger Spencer of Capon Bridge, WV and Charles N. "Buddy" Spencer, Jr. of Breezewood, PA; three sisters, Cheryl Johnson of Keyser, Jean Marszalek and husband Mike and Lynn Hentschel and husband John, all of Baltimore and a brother-in-law, Bob Stanley of Keyser.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor John Johnson officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Smith Funeral Home, 85 S. Main Street Keyser, WV 26726 to assist in defraying funeral expenses.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Spencer's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, 2019