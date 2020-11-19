CLARKSBURG - We celebrate the Life of our beloved Son, Husband/Partner, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and Best Friend:
Robert Anthony "Tony" Washington 70, of Clarksburg W.V. originally from Piedmont WV, passed away in his home on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:27 AM.
Born on October 5th, 1950, he was the second child of the late Leola Glendora Perry (Garland) and oldest child of the late Robert "Bobby" Johnson.
Tony's memory will be cherished by his beloved partner of twenty-one years, Janet Lee Jackson; three children, Brea Dawn Washington, Robert Anthony Washington II and LaTia, and Cory Lee Washington; seven grandchildren, Marquise and Tiavian Washington, Chanelle Sutton, Travon Taylor, Drae Allen, and Donovan and Aniyah Washington; siblings, Sheila Washington Warren and Ronald "Ronnie", of Portland OR, Janice Bullett Garland and Michael "Mike", St. Robert, MO, James "Jamie" H. Garland Jr., Keyser, Nina V Newby (Garland) and Steve, Keyser; one step son, Justin Jackson; one aunt, Carol Ann Johnson; one step uncle, Leon Garland; one sister-in-law, Julia Jackson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his mother and father, Tony was preceded in death by his Stepfather, James H. Garland Sr.; younger brothers, Robert Johnson, Kevin E. Garland, and Brian W. Garland; younger sisters, Debbie Clifford (and her two precious children), Wynona Francine Thornton (Garland), and Thea L. Garland; and one brother-in-law, Author Clifford.
United States Army Veteran, Robert Anthony Washington, was born October 5, 1950 in Piedmont WV, the second child in a blended family of 11 children. Tony was the one with the mischievous talent of making people laugh and loved playing practical jokes on his siblings growing up. He was a quiet, gentle, and kind man. Tony often reflected on peaceful surreal living more than anything else. The loving nickname friends gave him was "Butson". He was greatly admired for his humor and compassion among his friends and family.
Tony served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1972. He received the Purple Heart, the Good Conduct Medal in addition to several other service medals and citations of honor. What a remarkable achievement!
A private graveside service and inurnment will be held at the West Virginia National Cemetery on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00AM with the US Army Honor Guard and Harrison County Honor Guard officiating.
Davis Funeral Home and Onsight Crematory handled the arrangements for the Washington Family.
Online condolences can be made on Tony's obituary page at Davisfuneralhomewv.com.
Davis Funeral Home is honored to assist the Washington Family at this time.
Rest in Peace our beloved Robert Anthony "Tony" Washington. The Memories and Love is Here in our hearts and you will never be forgotten!
This poem reflects what we know Tony would humbly say to us. His humility was like no others.
MISS ME BUT LET ME GO
When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me
I want no rites in a gloom filled room.
Why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little - but not too long and not with your head bowed low.
Remember the love that we all once shared
Miss me - but let me go
For this is a journey that we must all take
And each must go alone
It's all a part of the Master's plan
A step on the road to home
When you are lonely, and sick of heart
Go to the friends and family we know
And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds
Miss me - but let me go