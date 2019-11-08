|
|
KEYSER, WV- Robert Bradley "Brad" Hollingsworth, 48, of Keyser, died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Grant Memorial Hospital, Petersburg, WV.
Born on April 4, 1971 in Keyser, WV, he was the son of the late Joseph Ronald and Winnie N. (Campbell) Hollingsworth.
Brad graduated from Keyser High School, Class of 1989 and was an employee of Mount Storm Power Station, Dominion Energy as a Mechanic. He was a member of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department #33 and helped children at the Mineral County Fair Livestock Association and the FFA.
Surviving are his wife, Kelly Denise (Rohrbaugh) Hollingsworth; his son, Jacob Seth Hollingsworth; two sisters, Kimberly W. Hollingsworth and partner Mike Saville of Keyser and Tami J. Shepherd and husband Craig of Dayton, Ohio; three uncles, Donald K. Hollingsworth and wife Felicia, Walter Williams Hollingsworth and wife Jeanette and Lester Hollingsworth and wife Rita; a special niece, Katelyn Jo Hollingsworth; father-in-law, David Rohrbaugh and wife Lois; sisters-in-law, Beth Kesecker, Mitzi McGreevy and husband Terry and his brothers-in-law, Kenneth Rohrbaugh and wife Donna and Jim Kesecker. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, cousins and extended families.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser on Tuesday November 12, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Markwood Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Donna Leatherman officiating. Interment will follow services in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Brad to the Mineral County Youth Livestock Association, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019