KEYSER - Robert Calvin "Bob" Nesselrodt, age 84, formerly of Keyser, WV went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, West Virginia.
Bob was born January 2, 1935 in Arthur, WV and was a son of the late John and Naomi (Berg) Nesselrodt.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Catherin J. (Hunt) Nesselrodt in 2015; three brothers, Paul, John Jr. and Ray Nesselrodt; three sisters, Pauline Marple, Esther Jones and Eveline Ray.
Bob is survived by one daughter, Vickie (Doug) Lambert of Petersburg, WV; two sons, Randy (Melody) Nesselrodt of Petersburg, WV and Lawrence (Beth) Nesselrodt of South Charleston, WV; four grandchildren, Ryan (Christine) Lambert of Franklin, WV, Derek (Carrie) Nesselrodt of Petersburg, WV, Corey Lambert of Morgantown, WV and Katie (Seth) Neptune of Maysville, WV; four great grandchildren, Rosalyn and Alby Nesselrodt, Luke and Parker Neptune; three sisters, Betty Feaster of Petersburg, WV, Maxine Nelson of Maysville, WV and Saundra Kay (Lonnie) Mauzy of Dorcas, WV; one brother, Roger (Wanda) Nesselrodt, Sr. of Maysville, WV; sisters-in-law, Rose Nesselrodt of Charles Town, WV, Wanda Nesselrodt of Keyser, WV and Delores Nesselrodt of Mt. Storm, WV and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was a member of the Petersburg Church of God. He graduated from Petersburg High School in 1953 where he played football and baseball. He was dedicated and passionate about his work. He owned and operated trucking, logging and mulching businesses in Petersburg, WV and Burlington, WV for over 50 years.
Family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Petersburg Church of God, 13 Myrtle Avenue, Petersburg, WV with Bishop Ray L. Black officiating. Additional visitation will be at the Church Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Graveside service will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the Potomac Memorial Gardens in Keyser, WV.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert C. Nesselrodt to the Petersburg Church of God, 13 Myrtle Avenue, Petersburg, WV 26847.
Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Petersburg, WV
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 26, 2019