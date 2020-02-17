|
PIEDMONT - Robert Clifton "Bob" Johnson, Sr., 88 of Piedmont passed away on February 14, 2020.
Born April 13, 1931 in Piedmont, WV, he was the son of the late Randolph and Elizabeth (Fairfax) Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Harlan Fairfax; daughter, Deborah Johnson Clifford; son, Robert C. Johnson, Jr.; grandson, Arthur P. Clifford II; granddaughter, DéBetra Clifford; son-in-law, Arthur P. Clifford I; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Felix and Louisa Harris; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wesley and Alice Finney, Marie and Isadore LeSuer and Wayne Harris.
Mr. Johnson was a graduate of the Southern States Academy in Atlanta, GA. He proudly served in the Vietnam War and after 24 years of serving his country, he retired from the United States Air Force. After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked at Anchor Glass until their closing.
Mr. Johnson always stayed busy, and he would always be there to help others. He was a family man who loved and cared for his family, and will be greatly missed.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Charlotte Johnson; a son, Robert A. Washington; sister, Carol Johnson and a nephew raised as his brother, Robert C. Fairfax. Mr. Johnson thought the world of his grandchildren, Jailynne Price, Keith Johnson, Brea Washington, Cory Washington, Robert A. Washington II; and his great grandchildren, Samirah Johnson, Nylah Johnson, Donovan Washington, Aniyah Washington, Travon Taylor, Draetice Allen, Marquise Washington, Chanelle Sutton and Tiavian Washington. He is also survived by an aunt, Herlda Senhouse; a nephew Felix Harris; a sister-in-law, Deloris Fairfax and her children Pamela Sanders, Edith Beard and Larry Marshall. Mr. Johnson is survived by numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Johnson will be cremated and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Boal Funeral Home, Westernport, assisted the family with arrangements.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020