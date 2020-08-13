KEYSER - Robert Dale Martin, 66, of Keyser, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV.
Born on November 10, 1953 in Keyser, he was a son of the late Frances "Frankie" (Davis) Selders and the father who raised him, Louis Selders.
Robert graduate from Keyser High School, Class of 1973, and was a Sheet metal worker for Penn Ventilator. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife Carol Ann (Arnold) Martin; his daughter, Samantha Jo Martin; his brother, Steve Martin; his sisters, Sue McHenry and Jeane Alt; one aunt, Ruby Alvaro and his uncle, Ernie Davis and wife Darlene. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home from 11:00am – 1:00pm.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm with family members Jeff Davis and Ron Stewart officiating.
Interment will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all time.
