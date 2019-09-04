Home

Titzer Family Funeral Homes, Simpson Chapel
510 W Jennings St
Newburgh, IN 47630
(812) 853-8314
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Newburgh United Methodist Church
4178 Hwy 261
Newburgh, IN
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Newburgh United Methodist Church
4178 Hwy 261
Newburgh, IN
Robert H. "Bob" Keller

Robert H. "Bob" Keller Obituary
NEWBURGH, Ind. - Robert H. "Bob" Keller, 77,  of Newburgh, passed away on August 26, 2019 surrounded by his family and Pastor. 
Born in Keyser, WV, Bob was a Veteran, Keyser High School Hall of Fame Inductee and a member of the Newburgh United Methodist Church. Most recently, he was studying to be a Lay Minister, but succumbed to his illness before completing his courses.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors. He especially loved to hunt, fish, and garden. He had been a plasterer most of his life and enjoyed working with his hands and building things.
He is survived by his wife, Kay (Faulstich) Keller and children, Robert Kevin Keller of Sunrise, FL, Bryan Kent Keller of Davie, FL, and Kristin Keller Poux of Evansville.  He is also survived by his step-sons, Erik Adams (Kendrick), and Joshua Horner (Cynthia).  He was the grandfather to Kara Lackore, Cody Keller, Jazmin Poux, Kaylie Poux, Chaffin Upchurch, Isaac, William Walton, and Sutton Adams, Tyler Burns and Logan and Maria Horner.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Friday September 6, 2019 at Newburgh United Methodist Church, 4178  Hwy 261, Newburgh, IN 47630.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Newburgh United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Titzer Family Funeral Homes ~ Simpson Chapel is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made at www.titzerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019
