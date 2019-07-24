|
|
BURLINGTON - Robert Lee "Sonny" Dawson, 89, of Dawson Creek Lane, Burlington, WV, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on March 5, 1930 at Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Lester Edward and Flossie Mae (Grapes) Dawson. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Oleta Dell (Blackburn) Dawson on November 23, 2017; a sister, Elnora Mae Dawson and a brother-in-law, Leonard Johnson.
Mr. Dawson was a life long farmer with as much love for the land as he had for his family. He and his wife owned and operated the former Village Restaurant in Burlington for 26 years and he served as a Mineral County School bus driver from 1972-87. Pentecostal by faith, he was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict; life member and Past Commander of Post # 91, American Legion in Romney, WV, Nancy Hanks Post # 3518, VFW In Keyser; Past Commander of the WV 10th District, American Legion and served as the Assistant State Adjutant for the American Legion. Mr. Dawson was a life member and charter member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department and was an active supporter of all of the fire department's programs as well as many other community organizations and activities, including the Burlington Ruritan Club and its annual ice cream social.
Surviving are his children, Della Shoemaker and husband Billy of Burlington, Wendy Singleton and husband Rick of Fairmont, WV and Robert "Herk" Dawson and fiancee, Andrea Hart of Masontown, WV; six grandchildren, Tracy Rotruck and husband Adam, Destinee Shoemaker, Ben Singleton, Alison Singleton, Kaylee Dawson and Matison Dawson and four great-grandchildren, Daulton, Daniel, Trulee and Samuel. Also surviving are three sisters, Betty Johnson and Shirley Taylor and husband Dick, all of Keyser and Sylvia "Lynnie" Garrett and husband Larry of Warrenton, VA; a sister-in-law, Eleanor McDonald of Headsville, WV and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5-9 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Thomas Caldwell, Jr. officiating.
Interment will be in the Orchard View Cemetery, Burlington, WV. Graveside fireman's honors will be accorded by the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 97, Burlington, WV 26710.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Dawson's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from July 24 to July 31, 2019