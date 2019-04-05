Home

Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Robert Lee "Bobby" Harrison

RANSON, W.Va. - Robert Lee "Bobby" Harrison, 67, of Ranson, WV, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV.
Born on November 16, 1951 at Charleston, WV, he was a son of Mary C. (Banner) Harrison of McCoole, MD and the late Leonard C. Harrison. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Ernie Harrison and two sisters, Linda Hottle and Barbara Carr.
Mr. Harrison was a 1969 graduate of Elk Garden High School.
Surviving, in addition to his mother is one brother, David Harrison and wife Jenny of McCoole; two brothers-in-law, Marshall  Hottle and Paul Carr and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be conducted at the Kalbaugh Cemetery, Elk Garden, WV on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Christine Kuhn officiating.
Interment will follow.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Harrison's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019
