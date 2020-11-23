KEYSER - Robert "Bob" Lyons, 86 of Keyser passed away at his residence on November 20, 2020.
Born on November 29, 1933 in Lonaconing, he was raised by his late "Maw", Mary Lyons.
Bob was a graduate of Central High School with the class of 1951. He retired from the Westvaco Corporation in 1994 after 40 years of service. He retired as a shift foreman on the #9 paper machine.
Bob was Methodist by faith.
Bob served as Mayor for the Town of Westernport from 1994 to 1998.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge 662 of Keyser. Bob was a generous soul who loved spending time and taking care of his family. He believed in working hard and doing what was right. He was loved so much and will be sadly missed.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Catherine (McGregor) Lyons of Keyser; daughter, Lori Lyons Bowman and husband, Ed of Ashville, PA; son, Mike Lyons and wife, Marcie of Westernport, MD; son Robert Lyons and wife, Kathy of Cumming, GA; daughter Theresa Kitis and husband, Dave of Finzel, MD; and daughter Kay Beachy and husband Mike, of Barton, MD. Bob is also survived by his grandchildren, Cody Lyons and wife, Kayla of Stephenson, VA, Conner Lyons of Westernport, MD, Keri Lyons and Kimberly Lyons both of Cumming, GA, Sean Lyons of St. Clair, MI, Mike Kitis and wife, Emmy of Amissville, VA, Dwayne Kitis and wife, Amanda of Finzel, MD, Krista Neilson and husband, Michael of Frostburg, MD, Tiffany Brantner and husband, Kevin of Westernport, MD, Justin Beachy and husband, Tim Bolyard of Gaithersburg, MD. He is also survived by his twelve great grandchildren, two step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at Boal Funeral Home, Westernport on Tuesday, November 24th from 5 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Harold Bradley officiating.
