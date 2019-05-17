|
KEYSER- Robert S. "Bob" Rhodes, 70, of Headsville Road, Keyser, WV, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser.
Born on December 10, 1948 at Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Howard William and Thelma (Tingler) Rhodes. He also was preceded in death by five brothers, Richard Tingler and Ronald, Donald, Raymond and Eugene Rhodes.
Mr. Rhodes was a 1968 graduate of Keyser High School. He was formerly employed with Anchor Glass in Keyser and also owned and operated his own business, R & R Towing. He formerly attended the Harness Run Church of the Brethren and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also greatly enjoyed watching the birds and the squirrels and watching his morning glory flowers grow and climb. He will be greatly missed by his special furry companions, CoCo and Pebbles.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Jean (Summers) Rhodes; his children, Lynn Nelson and husband Jim of Keyser, Debbie Honts and husband Don of Keyser, Robert Scott Rhodes of Keyser, David Rhodes and wife Coley of Burlington, WV and Missy McGoye and husband Jamie of Keyser; two brothers, Harold Rhodes of Sierra Vista, AZ and Brian Rhodes of Newark, OH; one sister, Linda George of Keyser; 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Knobley Church of the Brethren, New Creek, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Roger Leatherman officiating.
