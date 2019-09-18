Home

Markwood Funeral Home Inc
111 S Mineral St
Keyser, WV 26726
(304) 788-3231
More Obituaries for Robert Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Cox Sr.


1944 - 2019
Robert W. Cox Sr. Obituary
Hope Mills, NC - Robert W. "Bob" Cox, Sr., 75, of Hope Mills, NC, formerly of Keyser, WV, died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Crossing at Wayside, Raeford, NC.
Born on April 22, 1944 in Keyser, he was a son of the late Earl William and Edith Frances (Pownell) Cox. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Judith C. Cox on September 3, 2008 and his brother, Edward F. Cox. He is the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Bob was a graduate of Keyser High School and retired from Westvaco after 40 plus years. He was a member of the West Virginia National Guard Kelly Armory and a United State Army Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of the Keyser Presbyterian Church and in his former years of the Headsville United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his sons, Robert W. Cox, Jr. of Keyser, WV and Earl W. "Bill" Cox and wife Christine of Hope Mills, NC; a step-son, Mark Carder of Fort Ashby, WV; sister-in-law, Thelma V. Cox and two brothers-in-law, Gary E. Ack, Sr. and fiancé Carole George and Tom Musgrove all of Keyser. He is also survived by his three grandchildren; one great-grandchild and his nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. A private family service and committal will be held in Headsville Cemetery Burlington, WV.
In lieu if flower, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Robert W, "Bob" Cox, Sr. to Meals on Wheels, C/O Aging and Family Services 875 S. Mineral Street, Keyser, WV 26726.
Condolences may be left for the family after Bob's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 18 to Oct. 2, 2019
