Ronald David Waybright Sr. Obituary
DOTHAN, Ala. - Mr. Ronald David Waybright, Sr., of Dothan, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was 68.                  
Ronald was born July 30, 1951 in Keyser, West Virginia to the late Glenn Miller and Eula Waybright. Ronald served his country in the United States Army and enjoyed fishing and tinkering in the yard during his spare time.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Clark.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine Butler Waybright; his sons, Ronald (Ashley) Waybright, Jr, Joseph (Angie) Waybright, Timothy Waybright; his step-sons, Mark (Kandis) Rogers and Michael (Heidi) Rogers; his step-daughter, Jonitta (Derek) Benard; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his brothers, Larry Clark and Gregory Clark; numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with military honors and Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.
The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020
