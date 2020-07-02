TAYLORS, S.C. – Ronald Eugene Rinard, 72, of South Carolina, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence.
Born on December 30, 1947 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Pauline Virginia (Porter) and Kenneth Ray Rinard. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn V. LaRue and his brothers, Robert Kane, Arnold Kane, Richard Rinard, Gary Rinard and Ray W. Rinard.
Ronnie began his career as a top entertainer back in 1968 where he recorded for both the Camaro label in Memphis and the Comet label in Nashville. He appeared on the Wheeling Jamboree with such stars as Dolly Parton, Porter Wagoner, and Buck Owens. From there he went on to become one of the nation's top Elvis Presley impersonators. A lifelong fan, Ronnie journeyed to Memphis many times where he became friends with Elvis' Father Vernon Presley.
Eventually he was rewarded a meeting with Elvis himself. Ronnie toured throughout the United States and Canada playing some of the finest venues in the world. Upon retiring from
show business, Ronnie co-founded the Wolf music label with fellow musician and lifelong friend, Dwight Heidenreich. Ronnie's last project was to purchase Vernon Presley's house in Memphis and to restore it to its former glory when he suddenly passed.
Surviving are his sister, the last surviving member of his immediate family, Betty Wilkinson; and several niece and nephews.
A Private Family Service will be held at the Markwood Funeral Home with Chaplain Gary Cannon officiating. Entombment will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Keyser.
Condolences may be left for the family after Ronald's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.