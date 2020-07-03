CUMBERLAND - Ronald Ray Likin, 66, of Cumberland, MD, formerly of Keyser, WV, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Born on May 13, 1954 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late Ronald O. and Marguerite P. (Ahern) Likin. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Sue Likin and a brother-in-law, Leonard Carr.
Mr. Likin was a 1973 graduate of Keyser High School and served in the United States Army. He was employed as a welder for many years with Mineral Fabrications and also worked other numerous jobs. He was a member of the AA community, loved his entire family and was an avid hunter, fisherman and mushroom and ramp hunter enthusiast.
Surviving is his wife and best friend, Kathryn A. Ekstrom of Frederick, MD; one son, Clinton Roy Likin-Lyons; a daughter, Michelle Pennington and her four children; three stepchildren, Eric Bonner, Elizabeth Bonner and Brendan Ekstrom; five step grandchildren, April and Tyler Bonner, Noah Evans, Isabella Redriver Storm and Trillian Ekstrom and four step great-grandchildren, Luna Rain, Griffin, Xander and Latscher-Sai. Also surviving is his brother, Richard O. Likin and wife Betsy; his sister, Jeanie Carr; nephews and nieces, Richard Likin and wife Amy, Rodney Likin and wife Liz, Brittany Smith. Jerica Bobo and husband Chad and Alisha Moreland and husband Richie and grand nieces and nephews, Michael, Matthew, Bridget, Hunter, Riley, Colson, Eric and Alex.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are recommended and guests are asked to observe all social distancing guidelines.
Inurnment will be in the Thrush Cemetery, Antioch, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Likin's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.