McCOOLE - Ronald Richard McCoole, 71, of McCoole, MD, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel.Face masks are required as well as observing social distancing.Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. McCoole's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.