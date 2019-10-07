|
KEYSER - Ronald William "Bill" Sutherland, Sr., 79, of Fort Ashby Road, Keyser, WV, died Friday, October 5, 2019 at his residence.
Born on October 8, 1939 in Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late John W. and Maxine R. (Rotruck) Sutherland. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Sutherland and a sister and her husband, Barbara and Patrick Jones.
Mr. Sutherland was retired with 27 years of service as a bus mechanic with the Mineral County Board of Education. He loved hunting and fishing, riding his tractor and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt, Sr. fan as well as as a dedicated and loyal fan of the WVU Mountaineers and Washington Redskins.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Barbara A. (Bauer) Sutherland; his children, Diana L. Sutherland and wife Sherri, Shirley A. Rinker and husband Randy and Ronald W. "Bubbie" Sutherland, Jr. and girlfriend Katie, all of Keyser and Donna M. Sears and husband Jeff of Rawlings, MD; one brother, Roger Sutherland and wife Joanne of Fredericksburg, VA; one sister, Brenda Linton of Keyser; nine grandchildren, Cassandra Rinker and boyfriend Brian, Kierstin Custer, Cheyenne Ganoe and husband John, Shyloe Marker and husband Dylan, Gabbie Sutherland and boyfriend Tyler, Andrew Haines and fiancee Katie, Evan Haines and fiancee Kerri, Brandon Sears and Justin Sear; three great-grandchildren and one "on the way."
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Daryl M. Elliott officiating.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
