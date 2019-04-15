|
KEYSER - Rosemary McGuinness, 87, of Springfield, WV, formerly of Keyser, WV, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby, WV.
Born on February 7, 1932 at Luke, MD, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Edward and Hazel Mae (McComb) Morgan. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin William McGuinness on April 21, 2007; a son, Charles Edward McGuinness; a great-grandson, Desmond Kight and two brothers, Owen Morgan and Donald Morgan.
Mrs. McGuinness was employed for many years at the former Jimmy's Pizza Shop in Keyser. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Romney, WV.
Surviving are her children, Donald William McGuinness and wife Barbara of Winchester, VA, Allen Lee McGuinness and wife LouAnn of Martinsburg, WV, Diana Rose Hamilton and husband James of Springfield, WV and Sheila Mae Murphy of Keyser; 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 12 noon with Bishop George Spees and Dr. Tom Lowman presiding.
Interment will be in the Cherry Hill Cemetery, Upper Tract, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. McGuinness' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2019