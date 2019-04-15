Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary McGuinness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary McGuinness

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary McGuinness Obituary
KEYSER - Rosemary McGuinness, 87, of Springfield, WV, formerly of Keyser, WV, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby, WV.
Born on February 7, 1932 at Luke, MD, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Edward and Hazel Mae (McComb) Morgan. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin William McGuinness on April 21, 2007; a son, Charles Edward McGuinness; a great-grandson, Desmond Kight and two brothers, Owen Morgan and Donald Morgan.
Mrs. McGuinness was employed for many years at the former Jimmy's Pizza Shop in Keyser. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Romney, WV.
Surviving are her children, Donald William McGuinness and wife Barbara of Winchester, VA, Allen Lee McGuinness and wife LouAnn of Martinsburg, WV, Diana Rose Hamilton and husband James of Springfield, WV and Sheila Mae Murphy of Keyser; 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 12 noon with Bishop George Spees and Dr. Tom Lowman presiding.
Interment will be in the Cherry Hill Cemetery, Upper Tract, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. McGuinness' obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now