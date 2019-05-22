|
|
PIEDMONT – Roy H. "Jake" Redman, a long-time resident of Piedmont, died on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine, Texas.
Roy was born August 10, 1925 in Petersburg, WV to the late Frank and Nettie (Gaiter) Redman.
He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita Washington-Redman of Piedmont, son Terry Redman of Romney, his parents Frank and Nettie and his other siblings.
He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Redman-Hainsworth, two sons, Tim Redman of Haltom City, Texas and William Redman of Virginia; four grandchildren, Tiana Galloway of Fort Worth, TX; Keisha Waddell of Ironton, OH; Steven Redman of Romney WV and Marcus Redman of Colorado; and his first cousin, Sue Clay of Keyser, WV. He also has two great-grandchildren Jada Redman and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was married to Juanita Redman for 64 Years. He was retired from Westvaco Paper Mill after 45 years of service. Jake was known throughout the region as an avid horseman and rodeo bull rider.
Family and friends will be received at the Boal Funeral Home, Westernport, MD on Friday, May 24 2019 from 6 to 8 pm.
Funeral Services will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Piedmont, WV at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Bishop Henderson Wheeler of the First Church of God in Christ will officiate.
Interment will be at the Potomac Memorial Gardens Cemetary in Keyser, WV.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Mrs. Gloria Brooks - Sister-In-Law and the Trinity United Methodist Church; Bishop Wheeler, Sister Brenda Coleman, and the Church of God in Christ Mother's Board.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 22 to May 29, 2019