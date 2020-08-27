KEYSER- Ruth Anna (Wimer) Kalo died peacefully in her childhood home in Keyser, WV on August 19, 2020, just days short of her 80th birthday. She was born August 23, 1940, in Keyser, WV. She married James Kalo on October 20, 1962 in Keyser Presbyterian Church. They lived in Romney, WV, Frederick, MD and Parkersburg, WV. She recently returned to her home in Keyser.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Kalo in 2014 after 52 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, daughters Gayle McVicker and her husband Grant, of Burke, VA; Janet Grossi and husband Vincent, of Portage, MI; and son Steven and wife Erin Clements Kalo of Valley City, Ohio. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Katie, Matthew, and Jonathan McVicker, Rachael, Theresa, and Anna Grossi, and Nathan, Eric, and Adam Kalo.
She was the oldest child of Ada Ward Wimer and Charles Neff Wimer. She is survived by her sister Sue (Dee) Staley of Romney and brother Charles F (Diana) Wimer of Keyser. She grew up with cousins Nina (Ralph deceased) DiPasquale, now of Centerville, OH and Dixie Lee Pownall of Short Gap, WV. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Rose Kalo (Alex deceased) Bacho of Williamsburg, VA, Helen (Joseph deceased) Kalo, of Morgantown, WV and preceded in death by in-laws Jasper and Catherine Kalo of Grafton, WV. There are multiple generations of loved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ruth graduated from Keyser High School in 1958. She attended Shepherd College. She graduated from Cosmetology School and was a trained, Certified Instructor of Cosmetology in Cumberland, MD. She was a homemaker and volunteer worker for most of her life. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Parkersburg, WV where she was active in Presbyterian Women serving on the Board, member of Ruth Circle and head of the Flower committee. She served as Board Chairman/Director of the Pre-School for 14 years, and was a member of Session. She recently transferred her membership back to Keyser Presbyterian Church, where multiple family events have been celebrated over the years. Ruth was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi and a member of Alkire Chapter #10, Order of Eastern Star.
Ruth was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Family and home were the most important things in the world to her. She helped all of her children with their multiple moves, new babies, and whenever, wherever she was needed. She loved her angels, her houseplants, her flowers and gardens, but her grandchildren were her greatest joy. She loved spending time with all of them, whether it was making applesauce or sitting on the porch swing. Her love also extended to her many pets, most recently her cats, Speedy and Sunshine. After many years, she happily returned to her childhood home to live out the remainder of her life. She shared so many memories and stories of growing up and her life on the family farms. She started driving a tractor when she was 8 years old. She was diagnosed with chronic systolic heart failure in July 2019. The family expresses their gratitude and appreciation to WVU Medicine and her in-home staff that took such good care of her, enabling her to stay in her home, where she wanted to be. Her favorite times were holiday and family gatherings. In her own words, she didn't want a funeral; she wanted a party.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, Keyser, WV. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home chapel. Due to the current health concerns, face masks or covering are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Memorial gifts may be made to Founder's Trust, First Presbyterian Church, 1341 Juliana St. Parkersburg, WV 26101 or Keyser Presbyterian Church, 300 South Mineral Street, Keyser, WV 26726. Donations may also be made in the name of Ruth Kalo to your favorite charity
.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Kalo's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.