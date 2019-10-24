|
ELKTON, Md. - Ruth Arvella Riden, 78, of Elkton, MD, died October 13, 2019 at the residence of her daughter in Elkton.
Born on February 23, 1941 in Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late George and Helen (Barbe) Liller. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Riden, Sr. on March 25, 2000; a daughter, Tina Franklin and a grandson, William "Billy" Childers.
Mrs. Riden was an ardent supporter of the .
Surviving are her two children, Pam Warden and husband James of Elkton and Robert "B.J." Riden, Jr. and wife Geri of Delaware; a son-in-law, Robert Franklin of North East, MD; two brothers, George "Vick" Liller of Elkton and Roger Liller and wife Darlene of Virginia; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A graveside committal service will be conducted at the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser, WV, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Christopher Taylor officiating. All family and friends are invited to attend and share memories of Ruth.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Elkton Nursing and Rehab Center and the Amedisys Hospice for all of their loving and compassionate care over the last year and a half.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is assisting the family.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Riden's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019