KEYSER - Aunt Ruth, 96, of Quail Valley, Keyser, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, James Gift. She had been under the excellent care of Aging & Family Services of Mineral County and Potomac Valley Hospice.
Born January 29, 1923 in Piedmont, she was the daughter of Samuel K. Fike and Rhoda (Merrill) Fike.
Ruth was a graduate of Piedmont High School. She was a member of the Keyser Church of the Brethren. She retired from the Lab Department of Westvaco Corp with 41 years of service. After retiring, she volunteered for Heartland of Keyser for 10 years and was honored with the "Walk the Extra Mile" volunteer award from the Rotary Club of Keyser in 1994. Ruth kept an impeccable home and loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. Ruth and her husband Jim encouraged their family's educational pursuits and helped family members earn several bachelors, masters and a law degree.
Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her sister Helen (Fike) Dewitt and husband Brydon; brothers Frank Fike and wife Jessie, Paul Fike and wife Betty, Ralph Fike and wife Dorothy. She is also preceded in death by her nephew, Brydon M. Dewitt and great nephew, Brant G. Kitzmiller and wife Tessia.
Ruth is survived by her niece Beverly (Fike) Kitzmiller and husband Lewis, nephew Robert Fike and wife Leslie, niece Betty Lou (Fike) Gift and husband Paul, niece Lou DeWitt, great nephew Brydon DeWitt and wife Lisa, great nephew Lewis Kitzmiller II and wife Carrie, great niece Ashley Kitzmiller and Nicole. She was always extremely proud of her "great-greats" Jennifer Gift, Abigail Opel, Brant T. Kitzmiller, Gregory Kitzmiller, John DeWitt, Mark Dewitt, Reagan Kitzmiller, Kaleb Kitzmiller, Caroline Dewitt, Trey Kitzmiller, Taylor Kitzmiller, Eli Kitzmiller and Caroline Ruff. She will also be missed by her friend Dottie Foutz who visited her every Sunday and the team of angels that cared for her: Beth, Sandy, Jodi, Bonnie, Patti, Trena, Angela, Renee, Katie, Lori, Rick, Michelle, Jim, Gary, Bobbi Jo, Dr. Marie, Dr. Ludwick, and many others. She was an inspiration to them even as they helped her prepare for Heaven.
Family and friends will be received at the Boal Funeral Home, Westernport, on Saturday, September 28th from 1 to 3 p.m. A funeral service will take place following the visitation at 3 p.m. with Minister John Dewitt officiating.
Interment will be at Philos Cemetery, Westernport.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Aging & Family Services, Meals on Wheels Program, 875 S Mineral St, Keyser, WV 26726.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at boalfh.com.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019