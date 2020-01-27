|
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Sadie Kay (Cosner) Lymburner, age 70, passed away peacefully on January 24th, 2020 in her room at the Renaissance Nursing Home in Olmsted Township, Ohio.
Sadie Kay had lived there for nearly five years after suffering a massive stroke which left her partially paralyzed and unable to communicate.
She was born on February 1, 1949 in Keyser, West Virginia to Forrest and Katherine Cosner.
Sadie Kay is survived by her four children, Becky Moore & partner Jim Adams Jr. (Tonawanda, NY), Charles R. Lymburner & fiancé Kelly Jo Carroll (Williamsville, NY), Nichole Lofton & husband Keith (Olmstead Falls, OH), and Forrest Lymburner & partner Chris Fontenot (Ft Worth, TX). Also surviving her are her eight grandchildren, Abigail Marple & husband Nathan, Adam Moore, Ashleigh Lymburner, Tyler Lofton, Rafael Lofton, Luther Lofton, Ann Lofton, and Braydn Lymburner. Sadie Kay is also survived by her sister Becky Bacorn & husband Wayne, brother Forrest Cosner & wife Dottie, ex-husband Charles J.N. Lymburner (with whom she remained close until her passing), and her best friend, Kathie Glenn.
Sadie Kay was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Nancy Corbin and Kathy Sanders.
Also mourning her passing are numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; all who were touched by her generosity, boisterous personality, and contagious laughter.
Raised in Keyser, WV she attended Keyser High School where she was an active participant in the Keyser High School Marching Band as a majorette. She graduated with the class of 1967. Soon after High School she married her high school sweetheart, Charlie, and moved to Charleston, WV. There they welcomed their first child (Becky) one year later. After relocating a few times for Charlie's work and having two more children (Charlie & Nikki) they finally settled in Buffalo, NY. In 1993 they adopted their second son (Forrest) who had been preceded in death by his mother Kathy and needed a new home.
During her time in Vancouver, Sadie Kay began working with the Women's Bowling Association. It was here that she discovered the great passion of her life (prior to grandchildren, anyway)... bowling. She participated in many leagues, national and international tournaments, she organized league activities for various bowling alleys. Her love, however, was leading the children's bowling leagues. She taught hundreds upon hundreds of children how to "smell your armpit," a tip on mastering the game. But more than the technical skills, she was also there to talk, and give a hug or a high five. Sadie Kay leaves behind a bowling-related legacy that is too vast to list here. She touched so many lives, including her co-workers, league friends, tournament friends, and junior bowlers at lanes across the country.
Sadie Kay was a giving person, almost to a fault. The old cliché that someone would "give the shirt off their back" does not even begin to describe her generosity and spirit of giving. She made sure that every child within her reach had birthday and Christmas presents, no matter the personal cost.
It is not a stretch to say that the last four+ years of her life (after the stroke) were not ideal. Though she could not speak, her children, grandchildren, friends, and extended family members, from all over the country, traveled to visit with her in Ohio... a testament to the place she had in their hearts.
The family would also like to extend its thanks to the staff of the Renaissance Nursing Home and to the Hospice of the Western Reserve staff who cared for her in her last months.
Sadie Kay will inurned in the Potomac Memorial Gardens during a memorial service which is planned for this spring in Keyser, WV.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020