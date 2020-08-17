KEYSER – Sally Lee (Miller) Sanders went to join her heavenly family on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Potomac Valley Hospital, with daughter, Kim, and granddaughter, Erin, by her side.
Born on April 22, 1934, she was the daughter of Lenore Frances (Rotruck) and C. Carson Miller, both of whom are deceased. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Quinn Sanders on April 19, 1995; two sons, Michael Jay "Mitch" Sanders on January 8, 1996 and Joseph Ray Sanders on February 25, 2019; a sister, Nancy M. Simmons in 2017, a half-sister, Mary Lou Metcalf, and sister-in-law Marian R. Miller in 2019.
Sally was very proud of the fact that she was a military wife and a mother. Joe was drafted into the Army in 1951, his senior year in high school. She enjoyed experiencing the military life, as it was one adventure after another. She first traveled to Germany, then Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. After being spoiled in a tropical environment for 4 years, we were transferred to Buffalo, New York, now that was a shocker! We went from paradise to 5 foot snowstorms! While in Buffalo, Sally returned to finish high school, graduating at the top of her class. The family eventually returned to Keyser, where Joe was assigned to the ROTC Program at Potomac State College. After 3 1/2 years at Potomac State, Joe was sent to Vietnam. The military provided a good life up to his retirement.
Her next opportunity came when State Farm approached her regarding the possibility of taking over her father's insurance agency upon his retirement. Mrs. Sanders was a local business woman for about 30 years. She was the first woman appointed by her company in WV and one of three women in the Seaboard region. Along with her father, they served the Keyser area for nearly 60 years. It was during this time that Sally was given the privilege to not only serve her community but to make many life-long friends. The community knew to "C" Sally for all their insurance needs.
Sally was one of three women whom was invited to join Keyser Rotary. She served as a president for one term and worked on several special events. She was a very active member of Calvary United Methodist Church, where she found much enjoyment working in the kitchen alongside her kitchen crew, preparing meals for various occasions. Her family always teased her, telling her she was trying to "cook her way into heaven". She was a member of the choir, chaired and served on many committees, rarely saying "no" when asked to help. She enjoyed the Senior Lunch Bunch, a group of older ladies who meet once a month for fellowship and fun – no work. She also looked forward to having monthly luncheons with the surviving members of her Keyser High School Class of 1952.
She was a former member and president of the Soroptimists, a club of business women. Unfortunately, the club surrendered its chapter due to the deaths and health issues of many of the members. Sally was a great organizer and overseer, paying close attention to every little detail. She was always welcomed into each organization to which she belonged.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Kimberlie King and husband Joe of Keyser; a daughter-in-law, Stefanie "Ta" Sanders of Auburn, VA; her grandchildren, Erin Quinn Pritts and husband Jamie of Westernport, MD, J. Clayton King and wife Misty of LaVale, MD, Shawna Marie Shumaker of Charleston and Joseph Ray Sanders, II of FL; her great-grandchildren, Gavin J. King of LaVale, Kaleb Thornton of Charleston, Devyn Quinn Pritts of Westernport, as well as Ava and Lola, Shawna's twin daughters. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and step-sister, Catherine (Miller) Rader-Rotruck and her siblings, Charles C. "Bud" Miller and wife Joann of Webster Springs, WV, William Kerry Miller, Linda "Deni" Parrish and husband John W. "Bill" Parrish, both of Keyser; a brother-in-law, William F. Simmons III of Winchester, VA; a special friend who lived with Joe and Sally for several years, Dr. Scott Meuselbach of Ohio and also a special friend of over 75 years who was like a sister, Jeanne Marie Randalls, and finally the love of her later years, "Ozzie", a tiny mixed breed dog who was usually with Sally out and about "on the road".
Friends will be received at Calvary United Methodist Church, 233 S. Mineral Street, Keyser on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from noon to 2:00 p.m.
Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Beth Jacobson, Reverend Wayne Gosnell and Reverend Dan Agnew officiating.
Interment will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all time.
Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Sally M. Sanders to Wounded Warrior Project
Memorial, 7020 A.C. Skinner Pkwy, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or Mineral County Humane Society, c/o Joy Fertig, 831 Cut Off Road, Keyser, WV 26726.
