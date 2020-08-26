NEW CREEK - Sandra (Ebert) Arnold, 77, of Laureldale Road, New Creek, WV, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, WV.
Born on April 27, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Roy D. Ebert and Nellie K. (Hedrick) Ebert Everly Spangler. She also was preceded in death by an infant sister, Elizabeth Ann Ebert.
Mrs. Arnold was retired from the Westvaco Luke Mill in the accounting department and was a member of the Oak Dale Church of the Brethren, Scherr, WV.
Surviving are several cousins in the Ebert, Muntzing and Staggs families.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Oak Dale Church of the Brethren on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Bernard officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Idleman Cemetery, Scherr, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Arnold's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.