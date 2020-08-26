1/1
Sandra (Ebert) Arnold
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW CREEK - Sandra (Ebert) Arnold, 77, of Laureldale Road, New Creek, WV, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, WV.
Born on April 27, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Roy D. Ebert and Nellie K. (Hedrick) Ebert Everly Spangler. She also was preceded in death by an infant sister, Elizabeth Ann Ebert.
Mrs. Arnold was retired from the Westvaco Luke Mill in the accounting department and was a member of the Oak Dale Church of the Brethren, Scherr, WV.
Surviving are several cousins in the Ebert, Muntzing and Staggs families.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Oak Dale Church of the Brethren on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Bernard officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Idleman Cemetery, Scherr, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Arnold's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Oak Dale Church of the Brethren
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Oak Dale Church of the Brethren
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved