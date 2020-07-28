KEYSER - A beautiful woman was called home to be with the Lord on July 25th, 2020. Sandra Diane Shapiro was born on November 9, 1936, and raised in Piedmont, WV. She was the daughter of Philemena and Patsy DiPilato, who were first generation immigrants from Italy.
Growing up, Sandra was very athletic. She played point guard in high school and was an avid swimmer, serving as a life guard at the Piedmont swimming pool. In her younger days, she loved to drive fast cars, particularly her Pontiac Firebird.
Witty and very intelligent, she is probably best known to many as an educator. She touched many lives through her abilities to teach children to read and write. Upon completion of her bachelor's degree at Frostburg State College and master's degree from West Virginia University, she moved to Keyser, WV and taught middle school for the Mineral County School System for 39 years. When time would allow, she also instructed for the Mineral County GED program, helping students get their high school diploma. Many of her former students would come up to her, give her a big hug, and thank her for helping them further their education. She remembered most all of them by name. This made her so happy and proud to have that influence over so many lives.
She was as equally proud to be a mother of three beautiful children. She considered every moment with them as precious and special. Even into her later years, she would always want her "boys" to come home and visit her. Coming from Italian ancestry, she loved good food and family dinners.
She is survived by her husband David Shapiro, a clothing retailer, whom she was lovingly married to for over 50 years. In addition to her teaching, she would often help David in the Family owned business, Shapiro clothing store in Keyser WV, on weekends. She was quite fond of selling bridal gowns because she so enjoyed helping make women look beautiful on special occasions.
In addition to her husband David, she is survived by three children: Allen (Sheila), Steve (April), and Robert (Holly) Shapiro, her grandchildren: Avi, Eve, Ivy, Jason, Sierra, and Stephanie, and her great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Hillary, Paisley, and Logan. She is also survived by her brother, John (Betsy) DiPilato
Private Interment will be at Eastview Cemetery in Cumberland, MD with Rabbi Perman officiating.
A memorial service / celebration of life will be held at a future date.
The Fredlock Funeral Home in Piedmont is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences can be left for the family at: www fredlockfh.com