HANCOCK, Md. - Sara Ann Judy, 43, of Hancock, MD, formerly of Keyser, WV, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence.
Born on October 27, 1976 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of Sarah Jane (Landis) Judy Cucina of Hancock and the late Alonzo Judy. She also was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George and Carrie (Lantz) Judy; a brother, George Judy and a nephew, Dakkoda Kile.
Sara Ann was a sweet, quiet person who always tried to make you smile. Sara Ann lived life through simple pleasures. She loved camping and swimming and spending time with her family was dear to her heart, especially her nieces.
Surviving, in addition to her mother and her husband, Howard Cucina, are two brothers, Alonzo Dale Judy and wife Roxanna of Romney, WV and Daniel Judy and wife Shelly of Keyser; three sisters, Kay Nester and fiancé Ron Bothwell of Keyser, Tammy Mayberry and husband John of High Point, NC and Dorcas M. Judy of Keyser; her maternal grandmother, Anna Hester of Berkeley Springs, WV and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Kidwell officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Sara Ann's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2020