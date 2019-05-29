|
|
NEW CREEK – Sara Jane Rawlings, 85, of New Creek, went to be with her Heavenly Father, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Western Maryland Health System, Cumberland, MD.
Born on May 2, 1934 in Piedmont, WV, she was a daughter of the late Hulbert H. Ebert and Nelcie M. "Peggy" (Amtower) Ebert Ashby. She is also preceded in death by her husband William Edward Rawlings; her step-father, Malcolm D. Ashby; her brother, Doran Ebert and her two sisters, Pauline Massey and Thelma E. Lyons. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Sara Jane graduated from Elk Garden High School and the Catherman's Business School. She retired from Fort Howard Veterans Administration as a Secretary and continued her secretarial work at ABL and Westvaco. She was an active member of the Rees Chapel United Methodist Church, serving as Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, vacation Bible school teacher, member of the Administrative Council, a devoted disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ. She loved gardening, cooking, baking and sharing these gifts of love with others.
Surviving is her dear friend, Russell Kitzmiller and his family, who brought so much joy to her life. Also surviving are her aunts, Mary Amtower and Marion Amtower, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and her church family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00am, at the Rees Chapel United Methodist Church, New Creek with the Reverend Dr. Stephon Reed officiating. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to service. Inurnment will be in Potomac Memorial Garden, Keyser.
Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Sara Jane Rawlings to the Rees Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 26, New Creek, WV 26743. Condolences may be left for the family after Sara's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from May 29 to June 12, 2019