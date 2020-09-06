1/1
Sarah Jane Albright
KEYSER – Sarah Jane Albright, 93, of Keyser, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at UPMC Western Maryland.
Born on July 3, 1927 in Keyser, she was the daughter of the late Obed and Retha E. (White) Beach.
Sarah graduated from Bruce High School, Class of 1945 and the Nurse Training School of Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore. She retired from Keyser F&M Bank as a Trust Officer and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Piedmont.
Surviving are her daughter, Becky Moorehead and husband Timothy of Keyser; grandchildren, Andy Moorehead & wife Holly, Stacey Hanlin & husband JR and Corey Bright and husband Simeon, V and her great-grandchildren, Landon, Cole, Isabel, Ashton, Bryson, Paisley and Simeon, VI.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Markwood Funeral Home from 2:00 – 4:00pm and 6:00 – 8:00pm.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00am with the Pastor Marybeth P. Chien officiating. Interment will follow in Philos Cemetery, Westernport, MD.
Due to the current health concerns, all guests are required to wear face masks and exercise social distancing at all time.
Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Sarah Jane Albright to Trinity United Methodist Church, 34 Jones Street, Piedmont, WV 26750 or to the Westernport Heritage Society 136 Main Street, Westernport, MD 21562.
Condolences may be left for the family after Sarah's obituary at Markwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Sep. 6 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markwood Funeral Home Inc
111 S Mineral St
Keyser, WV 26726
(304) 788-3231
